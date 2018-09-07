1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in Washington Park drive-by shooting: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

At 3:23 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old man, who was outside the vehicle, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

The shooters were inside a dark-colored sedan, police said. The shooting happened a block away from the CTA’s 51st Street L station.

Area Central detectives were investigating.