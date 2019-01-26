1 dead, 1 wounded in Friday shootings

At least two people were shot in Chicago on Friday, including a 24-year-old woman found dead inside a Far South Side alley.

Officers found her with several gunshot wounds to her chest at 2:35 a.m. in an alley in the 10700 block of South Eberhart in Roseland, Chicago police said.

She died at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

The woman, identified as Ambriana Collins, left behind a 4-year-old boy, her relative Shiela House said.

“Everybody’s just so lost about it. She was just a hardworking parent,” House said. “We’re just so stunned. Everybody called her Ambrii. She was loved by so many.”

Police initially responded to a call of shots fired and found the woman in the alley, police said. Investigators were told a white truck was seen speeding from the scene.

Earlier that morning, a man was shot in a drive-by attack in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:45 a.m., someone in a gray sedan fired at the 25-year-old as he walked on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Lawrence, police said. He was wounded in the right leg. He brought himself to Community First Medical Center.

No shootings were reported in the afternoon or evening. On Thursday, three people were wounded in citywide shootings.