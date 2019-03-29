1 dead, 3 hurt after car hits trees, catches fire in Lake Forest

One person was killed and three others were injured in a fiery crash Friday morning in north suburban Lake Forest.

A car was headed north on Illinois Route 41 at 3:56 a.m. when it veered off the road and hit several trees north of Westleigh Road in Lake Forest, according to Lake Forest Police Deputy Chief R.D. Copeland. The car came to a rest down a steep embankment and caught on fire.

Emergency crews arrived to find one of the car’s four occupants dead at the scene, Copeland said. The others were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Their ages, genders and conditions were not immediately known, Copeland said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Lake Forest police.