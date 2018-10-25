1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Lansing vehicle crash: police

A crumpled, smoking black Jaguar sat on a strip of grass early Thursday in south suburban Lansing, following a fatal vehicle crash that left one man dead and three others injured.

About 1 a.m., multiple police departments responded to the crash in the 18400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

At the scene near 185th Street, a severely damaged black 2009 Jaguar was resting next to a pole on the grass, past the sidewalk.

One man in his 20s was found in the vehicle and pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. Three other men from the car were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death, and the sheriff’s office was investigating the cause of the crash.