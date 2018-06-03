1 dead, 3 wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2, 2018 in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 2:25 a.m., three men and a woman were gathered outside in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place when two people drove by in an SUV and started shooting, Chicago Police said.

One man was shot in the head and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in her leg and upper body, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 32-year-old man was struck in his torso, police said. He was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was taken with to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound in his leg. His condition had stabilized.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the fatality.