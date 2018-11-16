1 dead, 3 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least four people were shot — one fatally — in citywide gun violence on Thursday.

The shootings took place over a 12-hour span and included a homicide from a domestic-related spat about 3:15 p.m. in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Brandon Sutka, 26, was involved in a physical altercation in the 10700 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and shot him, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:12 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives Thursday evening.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the head at 9:33 a.m. while driving a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 83rd Street, police said.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The last shooting left two men wounded after a band of male shooters chased one of them during the evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9 p.m., a 29-year-old man was swarmed by a group of males while walking home from a store, police said. They began arguing with him.

He ran away to a home in the 6800 block of South Bell, with the group tailing him, police said. Another man, 36, was sitting outside on a porch.

The crew of males started arguing with the 29-year-old and 36-year-old, ultimately pulling out multiple handguns and shooting at them, police said.

The younger man was shot in the left calf, right hip and left hip, police said. He was treated and released at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The other man was shot in the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was taken into surgery directly.

The armed group dispersed in unknown directions before officers made it to the scene, police said. No one was in custody and no other witnesses were found early Friday.

Two men were killed and two others wounded Wednesday in shootings on the South Side and West Side.