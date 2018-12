1 dead, 4 injured in high-rise parking garage fire in River North

A person is dead and four others hospitalized from a blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon at a high-rise parking garage in River North. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

One person is dead and another four injured in a high-rise garage fire Saturday afternoon in River North, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The Mart Parc Orleans Self Park high-rise garage where the fire broke out is located at 437 North Orleans Street.

The four injured in the blaze were transported to the hospital, the department said.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, were not immediately known.