1 killed, 4 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

Five people were shot — one of them fatally — Thursday across Chicago.

A an 18-year-old man was shot to death about 7:31 p.m. in Austin on the West Side.

Xavier Netisingha was in the 1700 block of North Linder Avenue when two males approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was struck in the head and was pronounced at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was wounded earlier in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

About 2:58 p.m., he was walking in the 7800 block of South Spaulding Avenue when a male walked up behind him and opened fire, police said. The teen was hit in leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Two men were shot hours later in Lawndale on the West Side. They were in a parked vehicle about 9:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Karlov Avenue when a burgundy sedan, possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix, drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

A 21-year-old was struck in the head while the other man, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Their conditions were stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The day’s earliest shooting wounded a 42-year-old man in Roseland on the South Side.

Just after midnight, a dark colored SUV drove up while he was walking in the first block of East 113th Place, police said. Someone inside opened fire, striking the man in the thigh and hip. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Four people were wounded in shootings Wednesday in Chicago.

