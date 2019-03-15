1 dead, 4 wounded Friday in Chicago gun violence

A man was killed and at least four others wounded Friday in shootings across Chicago.

A 24-year-old was fatally shot in his head as the sun was setting over the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. No one is in custody. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

In nonfatal gun violence, a grandfather was wounded in a shooting that was targeting his grandson in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 62, was walking outside at 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 50th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in his abdomen, police said. He was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The target of the shooting was believed to be the man’s grandson, who was present, according to a law enforcement source. No one is in custody, police said.

About 5:50 p.m., a man was shot in his buttocks the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 21-year-old told investigators he was walking at 5:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 105th Street when he heard gunfire, police said.

He was shot in the lower left buttock, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was wounded in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was walking at 12:18 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Bishop when someone left a light-colored truck and started shooting, police said.

The man was shot in the lower back and right leg while he was running away, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A man is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot early Friday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 18-year-old was in his parked vehicle in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue at 2:10 a.m., police said.

Someone in a green Ford Explorer drove up and fired shots at the victim after an argument, striking him in the arm and abdomen, police said. The man was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.