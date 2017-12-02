1 dead, 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

One person was killed and four others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The fatal shooting happened at 8:34 p.m. Friday in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 38th Place found the male with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side. A 47-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 3500 block of West Jackson, according to preliminary information from police. Additional details were not immediately available.

A 23-year-old man was shot at 3:53 a.m. Saturday in the Kelvin Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of West Wellington when several males approached and shots were fired, police said. The man was struck in the back and abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

At 12:16 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Leland when someone fired shots from a gold vehicle, striking him in the leg, police said. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, she was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Harding when she heard shots and felt pain. The woman had been grazed in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

Last weekend, seven people were killed and 36 others were wounded in city shootings over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.