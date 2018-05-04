1 dead, 5 wounded in city shootings Thursday

A man was shot to death and 5 other people were wounded Thursday in shootings across the city.

A 42-year-old man died after he was shot and thrown out of a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the Stony Island Park neighborhood on the South Side. The man was a passenger in a vehicle about 1:20 p.m, in the 8100 block of South Cornell when he suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a graze wound to the head, according to Chicago Police. Someone then shoved him out of the vehicle, which drove away.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death.

The latest shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot while riding a vehicle in the 800 block of North Keeler when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. The boy was stuck in the back the and man was hit in the abdomen.

Their vehicle then struck a pole. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Hours earlier, an 18-year-old man was found shot about 3:40 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his back in the 8500 block of South Carpenter, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was lined in good condition.

Two hours earlier in the Far South Side, a 31-year-old man was critically wounded about 1:35 p.m. in the Longwood Manor neighborhood. The man was sitting in a vehicle in the 9600 block of South Union when another vehicle pulled up and a passenger inside shot him multiple times, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head, arm, and hand.

About 8:50 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet earlier in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The woman was riding in a vehicle in the 2900 block of North Hamlin when a passenger in a passing vehicle starting shooting, police said. She suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She has since been treated and released.