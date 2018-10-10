1 dead, 6 others wounded in Tuesday shootings

Gun violence in the city claimed at least one life and wounded seven other people Tuesday, including a man who was wheelchair-bound.

From midnight to just after 11 p.m., eight people were shot, one fatally, according to Chicago police.

The last shooting wounded a disabled 52-year-old man who was caught in the crossfire of a dispute in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 11:07 p.m., the man was in the 300 block of East 47th Street when a male fired a shot at someone else and wounded the 52-year-old instead, police said. The bullet grazed his face.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Half an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:25 p.m., the teenager was walking down the 8800 block of South Indiana when someone in a black vehicle fired multiple shots at him, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 64-year-old man was shot about an hour before in the East Side neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:15 p.m., the man was sitting on a front in the 9600 block of East Ewing when someone wearing all black clothing shot him in the leg, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Tuesday’s first and only gun homicide unfolded when a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the head and the woman, 20, was struck in her left foot.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was stabilized, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

The woman told investigators that the shots may have come from a passing brown vehicle, police said.

A drive-by shooting earlier that afternoon left a man seriously wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was walking about 2:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street when two males got out of a gray SUV and one began shooting, police said.

The man was struck in his mouth and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

Another drive-by shooting occurred to a man who was also driving early Tuesday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was driving south at 3:12 a.m. in the 900 block of North Cicero Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and two males began firing shots, police said.

He was shot in his right leg and refused treatment by paramedics, police said. He was in good condition.

The first shooting of the day happened to a man just after midnight in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 39-year-old got into an argument with someone he knew, who took out a handgun and shot him 12:01 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk, police said.

He was shot in his right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition stabilized, police said. The person he was arguing with ran away after the shooting.

On Monday, three people died and eight others were wounded in citywide shootings.