1 dead, 6 wounded in 12-hour stretch of shootings Wednesday in Chicago

One man was killed and at least six others were wounded in a 12-hour stretch of shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The fatal shooting happened about 12:15 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses told investigators a 26-year-old man was in the 3200 block of West Walnut about 12:15 p.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the victim in the chest and left leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About half an hour earlier, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 22-year-old was shot in the left side at 11:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 56th Street, and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Just over an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side. About 10:30 a.m., the boy was in a fight with another male in the 2500 block of South Blue Island when the male pulled out a handgun and demanded his property, police said. The suspect then opened fire before running off. The boy was shot in the hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 8:45 a.m., a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 30-year-old was in the 4700 block of North Whipple when someone walked up to him and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the cheek and taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Earlier Wednesday, a man was shot in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side. At 2:17 a.m., the 20-year-old was walking in the 1000 block of North Clark Street when someone in a black car fired shots, police said. He was struck in the left arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About half an hour earlier, a man was shot while driving in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 30-year-old was driving about 1:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Keeler when someone fired shots, striking him in the cheek and left arm, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic, where his condition stabilized.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened just after midnight in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. A 25-year-old man was walking in the 7800 block of South King Drive when someone in a gray car fired shots, police said. He was shot in the right hand and chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.