1 dead, 6 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

A man was killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Manuel Godinez, 35, was shot to death at 5:52 p.m. Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Witnesses saw someone shoot Godinez from a dark-colored minivan that pulled up to him in the 4300 block of South Honore, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:10 p.m. He lived about a block from where he was killed.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A man and a woman, both 26, were sitting in a vehicle in the 2200 block of North Lorel when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in his shoulder and ear, and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her face. They showed up at Community First Hospital before being transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

Just over two hours earlier, two people were shot in the South Shore neighborhood. A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were standing outside at 10:39 p.m. Friday in the 7500 block of South South Shore when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored vehicle, police said. The boy was struck in his hand and taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital. The man was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 23-year-old man was shot about 8:35 p.m Friday in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side. The man was standing in the doorway of a home in the 400 block of East 133rd Street when shots were fired “from an unknown source,” police said. He was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 45-year-old man was wounded in another South Shore neighborhood shooting. At 8:21 p.m., he was in the 6900 block of South Cornell when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in his leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Last weekend, three people were killed and 19 others were wounded in citywide shootings.