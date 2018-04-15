1 dead after Metra train strikes vehicle in Blue Island

One person was killed after a Metra train struck a vehicle Sunday evening in south suburban Blue Island.

A No. 122 Rock Island Metra train was headed for the LaSalle Street Station in the Loop when it struck a vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. near 119th and Street and Vincennes Road, according to Metra officials.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash. There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported, officials said.

The train was delayed for more than one hour and one outbound Rock Island train was canceled. Trains are now moving as scheduled, officials said.