1 dead after crash on I-80 near Country Club Hills

Traffic on I-80 near south suburban Country Club Hills was diverted for nearly seven hours after a 28-year-old man died in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday.

About 8:53 a.m., Daryl D. Langston, of Bellwood, was eastbound on I-80 in a Silver 2001 Chevrolet pickup when he abruptly tried to change lanes to exit onto I-57 northbound and collided with another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

He struck a blue 2006 Peterbilt Tractor Tanker driven by a 26-year-old man, police said. Langston was ejected from his car as it spun out of control and overturned in a grassy median. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Peterbilt tanker veered left and hit a pole before overturning in the same median, police said. The pole fell and struck a white Ford sedan driven by a 60-year-old woman. Illinois State police did not provide injury details for the other drivers.

An investigation is ongoing.