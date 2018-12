1 dead in Bloomingdale motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider died Wednesday night in west suburban Bloomingdale.

At 6:15 p.m., a vehicle collided with a motorcycle on Army Trail Road near 84th Court, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The motorcycle rider, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available as sheriff’s officers were investigating.