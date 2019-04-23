1 dead in Northwest Side fire

Chicago firefighters on the scene at a fire in the 4800 block of North Keystone Avenue. | Tyler LaRiviere

One person is dead after a house fire broke out Tuesday in North Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire at 12:28 a.m. in the basement of a two-story, single-family house in the 4800 block of North Keystone Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials said. Another male refused medical attention. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.