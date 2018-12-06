A person was shot Thursday night at a CTA station in the Loop.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the pedway tunnel between the Red and Blue line stations at Jackson in the 200 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police and fire.

The male who was wounded was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, but was conscious and talking, authorities said. His age was not immediately known.

The incident was captured on video and was being reviewed by detectives, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The victim was not cooperating with investigators “at this point,” Guglielmi said.

As of 6 p.m., Red and Blue line trains were making all stops again after traffic was halted and the stations were shut down to the befuddlement of many commuters trying to get home in the heart of the evening rush hour.

Police also blocked off most traffic on normally bustling State Street, where officers could be seen escorting at least one young man into the back of a squad vehicle.