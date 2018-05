1 in custody following crash as police pursue vehicle after Lawndale shooting

A person was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Lawndale.

Officers were called about 3:35 p.m. to the 2100 block of South Keeler for a report of shots fired, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Officers followed a vehicle that was suspected in the shooting when it crashed nearby, police said. No injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody for questioning.

Additional information was not immediately available.