1 in custody in Fuller Park shooting that spilled onto Dan Ryan

A Friday afternoon shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood spilled onto the Dan Ryan Expressway and ended with a crash and a person shot on the South Side.

One person was in custody and another was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after melee, which began shortly after 4 p.m., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Officers initially responded to a call of shots fired near 43rd Street and Wentworth Avenue, police said. The driver of a vehicle involved in the shooting then got onto Interstate 94 heading south and crashed into two vehicles near 55th and Wells streets after exiting the expressway.

Several people ran from the vehicle and one person was taken into custody. Two guns were recovered from inside the vehicle.

Paramedics responded shortly after to call of a person shot near 54th Street and Halsted, according to Fire Media Affairs. A male was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his body.

Illinois State Police closed the southbound exit ramp for Garfield Boulevard while the incident is being investigated.