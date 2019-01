1 injured in Austin fire

Firefighters were battling a blaze in the 1440 block of North Lorel Avenue Thursday evening. | Chicago fire media

One person was being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded to a call just after 9 p.m. to a fire in a building in the 1440 block of North Lorel Avenue, according to Chicago fire media affairs.

The person suffered slight smoke inhalation and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. The fire was struck out about 10 p.m., fire officials said.