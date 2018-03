1 injured in Belmont Gardens fire

A person was injured in a fire Sunday morning in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Fire crews responded at 8:42 a.m. to a call of a fire in the 2500 block of North Kilbourn, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The injured person, whose age and gender wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Community First Medical Center in good to fair condition, Fire Media Affairs said.

Five other people were displaced by the blaze, Fire Media Affairs said.