44-year-old woman injured in crash on Bishop Ford

A 44-year-old woman was injured in a crash Sunday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side.

The crash happened about 8:05 a.m. on Interstate 294 at Stony Island and left a semitrailer jackknifed, according to Illinois State Police.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to Roseland Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police and the Chicago Fire Department said. Her condition had stabilized. No other injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were briefly closed, but had reopened by 9 a.m., police said.