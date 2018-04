1 injured in Little Village fire

Chicago Firefighters finish extinguishing an apartment fire at 2454 S. Spaulding Ave, Sunday morning. | Chicago Fire Media

A person was injured in a fire Sunday morning in the Southwest Side’s Little Village neighborhood.

The fire happened at 2554 S. Spaulding Ave., according to Chicago Fire Media.

The person was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, the department said.