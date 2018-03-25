1 injured in Robbins fire

Firefighters battled a fully engulfed house fire in the 13400 block of Harding Ave in Robbins Saturday night. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

One person was injured in a fire Saturday night in south suburban Robbins.

A fire broke out about 9:55 p.m. in an unoccupied house in the 13400 block of Harding, according to the Robbins Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find “a fully engulfed house fire” with flames blazing on all four sides of the building, according to fire Chief Antwan Dobson.

One person was injured in the fire and was taken to Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island, Dobson said. The person’s condition was unknown.

The building did not have any official occupants. It was unclear whether the injured person lived inside the house, Dobson said.

“The building was reported as a vacant house, but we are trying to verify that information now as we did have an injury here,” said Dobson.

After arriving on scene, firefighters upgraded the fire to a still and box alarm and encountered “water issues” while fighting the fire, Dobson said.

The fire was brought under control about 11:30 p.m. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Dobson said.