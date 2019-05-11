1 injured in South Shore high-rise fire

One person was injured after a fire broke out in an apartment at a high-rise Saturday in South Shore.

Firefighters were called to a blaze about 4 a.m. at a 15-story building in the 7300 block of South Shore Drive, the Chicago Fire Department said. The fire was contained to an apartment on the fourth floor and minimal smoke was reported a floor above.

Crews extinguished the fire about a half-hour later, fire said. A male adult was taken to South Shore Hospital in serious condition.

The fire department’s Office of Fire Investigations is examining the case.