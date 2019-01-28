1 injured while slipping during evacuation of kitchen fire in Evanston

The fire in the 2000 block of Foster Avenue. | Evanston Fire Department

A resident of a two-story home that caught on fire was hospitalized after he fell while escaping the building late Sunday in north suburban Evanston.

At 11:07 p.m., firefighters arrived at the residence in the 2000 block of Foster Avenue and found a kitchen fire on the second floor, according to a statement from the Evanston Fire Department. The blaze was quickly spreading to the attic.

One person slipped and fell while exiting the building, suffering a minor back injury, the fire department said. Paramedics took the person to Evanston Hospital for treatment.

The fire was stamped out within 30 minutes, the fire department said. Its cause is being investigated but appears to be accidental.

Two families were displaced by the blaze and are now being assisted by Red Cross, the fire department said. In total, a dozen people were rescued.