1 killed, 1 critically injured in Washington Park crash

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a crash Monday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:50 a.m., the vehicle were traveling in struck a fire hydrant in the 5300 block of South Federal, according to Chicago Police.

The passenger, 25-year-old Cedrick Wright, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:58 a.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Wright, who lived in the West Pullman neighborhood, died from multiple injuries related to the crash. His death was ruled an accident.

The 25-year-old driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.