1 killed, 1 hurt in crash in unincorporated Kane County

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash early Sunday in unincorporated Kane County.

About 1 a.m., deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Plank and Romke roads in unincorporated Burlington Township, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

An investigation revealed that a westbound Kia Optima had rear-ended a Ford Fusion, causing it to crash into a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ford’s driver, 57-year-old Cindy Fromas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. She lived in northwest suburban Hampshire.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old DeKalb man, was taken to a hospital in Elgin with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The sheriff’s office said.

Both drivers were traveling alone, the sheriff’s office said.

No citations were issued after the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives are still trying to determine whether drugs, alcohol, texting or excessive speed played a role in the crash.