1 killed, 1 hurt in Palatine crash

A person was killed and another was injured in a crash Saturday evening in northwest suburban Palatine.

Officers responded about 6:50 p.m. to a call of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Palatine and Quentin roads, according to Palatin police.

Investigators learned that a 2018 Lexus LX 570 was traveling west on Palatine when it crashed into the rear of an unoccupied 2008 GMC box truck that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway, police said.

The Lexus’ driver, 53-year-old Michael J. Moncek, and his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were both taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, police said. Moncek, of North Barrington, was then pronounced dead and the woman was treated and released.

A portion of Palatine just east of Quentin was shot down for roughly 4 hours as officers investigated the crash, police said. The crash remains under investigation.