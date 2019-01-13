1 killed, 1 hurt when car crashes into snowplow on I-294 near Western Springs

A man was killed and another person was injured when a car crashed into a snowplow early Sunday on Interstate 294 near west suburban Western Springs.

About 1:15 a.m., a 21-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the northbound lanes of I-294 near mile post 29.3 when he lost control and struck the rear of an Illinois Tollway snowplow that was stopped with its emergency lights activated, according to Illinois State Police. The snowplow driver had been assisting with traffic control after another crash in the same area.

The Chevrolet’s back seat passenger, 20-year-old Maurice Chears, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Chears died from multiple injuries related to the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. Chears lived in west suburban Bellwood.

The Chevrolet’s front seat passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, state police said. The person, whose age and gender were unknown, was expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.