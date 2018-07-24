1 killed, 1 injured in Chicago Heights crash

A man was killed and another was injured in a crash early Monday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to a crash involving a Chrysler 300 and a Ford Explorer near the intersection of Chicago Road and 14th Street, according to Chicago Heights police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Ford was completely engulfed in flames and had sustained extensive rear damage, while the smoldering Chrysler had sustained serious front-end damage, police said.

The Explorer’s driver, 62-year-old Felix A. West, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He lived in the West Pullman neighborhood.

An autopsy conducted Monday found West died from multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Chrysler’s driver, a 28-year-old Markham man, was taken to Franciscan Health Chicago Heights with severe burns to his arms, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call detectives at (708) 756-6422.