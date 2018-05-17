1 killed, 1 injured in drunken driving crash in Woodlawn

A man was killed and a woman was injured when a drunken driver crashed into another vehicle early Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The drunken driver, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was traveling eastbound when they swerved over the medium and struck another vehicle head-on at 3:56 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, 33-year-old Sean Springer, was killed in the crash, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with head trauma and injuries to her leg and ankle, police said.

A 32-year-old man was driving the vehicle that was hit head-on, police said. He was not injured.