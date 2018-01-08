1 killed, 1 injured in Geneva crash

A 28-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a two-car crash early Sunday in west suburban Geneva.

Adam L. Bruner, of DeKalb, was driving a 2000 Honda Accord west at 1:18 a.m. in the 1400 block of West State Street in Geneva when he failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway, entered the eastbound lane and struck a 2013 VW Passat, according to Geneva police.

Bruner and the 18-year-old driver of the Passat were both taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where Bruner died, police said. The Passat’s driver was treated and released.