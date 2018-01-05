1 killed, 1 injured in Long Grove crash

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash late Thursday in northwest suburban Long Grove.

Crews responded about 11:20 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash on southbound Route 83, just north of Route 22 in Long Grove, according to the Long Grove Fire Protection District.

The driver of one of the cars had been ejected from their vehicle and died, according to the fire protection district. Their age and gender were unknown.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the fire protection district said.

The Lake County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.