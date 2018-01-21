1 killed, 1 injured in Richton Park crash

A 59-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in south suburban Richton Park.

The woman was driving a Nissan Sentra about 8:50 a.m. on Governors Highway when she started making a U-turn at Polk Street, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. A Mercury Mountaineer then struck the Sentra.

The woman was taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where she was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m., authorities said.

She lived in downstate Trilla, the sheriff’s office said.

The medical examiner’s office has not released her identity.

The driver of the Mountaineer, a 45-year-old Richton Park man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be minor, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.