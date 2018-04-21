1 woman killed, 1 injured in South Austin shooting

One woman was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A 34-year-old woman was putting a toddler into a vehicle when someone walked up and fired shots at 2:49 p.m. near the intersection of West Jackson Boulevard and South Lotus Avenue. She was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, Chicago Police said.

A 30-year-old woman inside the vehicle was struck in the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The toddler was not injured and has been released to relatives, police said.

The shooter got into another vehicle and drove away. Police believe the attack was an attempted robbery.