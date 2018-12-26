1 killed, 1 wounded in Christmas Day shootings

At least two people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago on Christmas Day.

No gun violence was reported in the evening or afternoon. In the morning, a man was murdered in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

It happened at 10:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street, police said. The man, whose age was unknown, died at Mt. Sinai Hospital. The circumstances of the shooting and the man’s age weren’t immediately known, as he died before he could provide information to officers.

In Christmas Day’s other shooting, a man was wounded by gunfire during an attempted robbery in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 24-year-old was approached by a male at 3:16 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 2400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said. The male pointed a gun at the 24-year-old and told him to hand his belongings over. The 24-year-old tried to run away but was shot in the neck by the other male.

On Christmas Eve, at least three people were shot within city limits.