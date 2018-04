1 killed, 1 wounded in Hammond shooting: police

Hammond Police investigate two people shot in the 11600 block of Myrtle Ave., Saturday evening. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

One person was killed, and one was wounded, in a shooting Saturday night in Hammond, Indiana, according to police.

About 9:30 p.m., someone was shot in the back of the head in the 11600 block of Myrtle Avenue, police on the scene said. The other victim was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

A truck at the scene was struck with multiple bullet holes.

The Lake County Coroner did not immediately confirm the death.