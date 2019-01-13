1 killed, 1 wounded in Saturday shootings

At least two people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago on Saturday.

At 12:29 p.m., a 55-year-old man died after being gunned down during an argument in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

He was sparring with a man over garbage inside a hallway in the 7900 block of South Kingston Avenue, police said. The other man left to get a handgun from his apartment and then fired a bullet into the 55-year-old’s head, killing him. The shooter was arrested, and charges are pending.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Saturday’s other shooting happened during the evening in the University Village neighborhood. At 5:30 p.m., a 52-year-old man was standing in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West 13th Street when a car drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the lower leg.

No shootings were reported in the morning.

Eight people were shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago on Friday.