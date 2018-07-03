1 killed, 1 wounded in shootings Monday

One person was killed and one person was wounded between about 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday in shootings on the South Side.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened early in the morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood when a driver was shot several times and crashed his vehicle.

About 5 a.m., Deantate Neshone Littlejohn, 32, was driving in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue when someone shot him several times in his legs, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He drove three blocks south before crashing into a pole.

Littlejohn was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died less than an hour later, authorities said.

He lived in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The only non-fatal shooting of the day happened at night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 68-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when two groups of males began arguing and shots were fired about 10:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Ashland, according to police.

She was struck in the back and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. Her condition stabilized and she was being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

On Sunday, one person was killed and 12 others were wounded, including three children.