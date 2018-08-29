1 killed, 11 wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and 11 others were wounded, including two teenage boys, between about 5:20 a.m. and 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s only fatal shooting left a woman dead at 11:41 p.m. in the South Shore.

The 24-year-old was shot in the head in the 7400 block of South Yates, according to Chicago police. Witnesses told police the shooting occurred during a traffic altercation.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm her death.

No further information was available.

Ten minutes later, a man was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was arguing with someone he knew when the person took out a handgun and shot him at 11:51 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

A person was being questioned, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times at 9:57 p.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 15-year-old was with his aunt when someone he didn’t know walked up to him and fired shots without saying anything in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw, police said.

The shooter was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had a white do-rag over his face, police said.

The boy was shot multiple times including twice in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital by his aunt, where he was in critical condition.

About a half hour earlier, a 37-year-old man was shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 9:25 p.m., the man was walking up the stairs to a home in the 1300 block of West 73rd Place when two males approached him, according to police. One of the males then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking him in the leg.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another teenage boy was shot at 8:06 p.m. in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old was with a group of people in a parking lot in the 4300 block of South Dearborn when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his arm, according to the police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Police initially reported that the shooting happened in the 4300 block of South State.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was shot on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was standing at 7:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in the leg, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A drive-by attack left three men wounded, one of them critically, in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The men were sitting in a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. in the 300 block of West 120th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 26-year-old man was struck multiple times in his body and a 39-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hand, police said.

The 19-year-old and the 26-year-old were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The 26-year-old was listed in critical condition, and the 19-year-old’s condition was stabilized. The 39-year-old refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

About 6:25 p.m., a man was wounded in a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen in the 900 block of South Mason, according to preliminary information from police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About noon, a man was wounded in a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was shot in the right buttock about noon as he walked in the 5700 block of South Hermitage, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

The first shooting of the day happened in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 39-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a four-door car drove up and someone fired several shots about 5:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Kedvale, according to police.

He was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

On Monday, two children were killed and four men were wounded in city shootings.