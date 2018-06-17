1 killed, 11 wounded Saturday in city gun violence

A 17-year-old boy was killed and 11 other people were wounded Saturday in shootings across Chicago.

Among the wounded during the 24-year period were two 16-year-olds and a woman. A single shooting on the West Side wounded three people.

Saturday’s lone homicide happened about 7:30 a.m. in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 17-year-old was shot in the chest in a yard the 3400 block of West Carroll, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality. An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting one block away the night before.

The last nonfatal shooting Saturday wounded a 26-year-old in the Little Village neighborhood on the South Side. About 11:30 p.m., the man was standing in an alley when he was approached by someone who shot him in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue, police said. He showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. He was in critical condition.

About 10:05 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The boy was standing on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone in a light-colored car drove by and fired shots, according to police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition had stabilized.

Another 16-year-old boy was shot just hours before in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The boy was riding the moped northbound when a male on the sidewalk fired shots at 8:08 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Ridgeway, striking him in the right foot, according to police. The boy continued northbound to the 2600 block of West 13th Street and was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The 27-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when someone walked up and began shooting at 5:42 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina, according to police. He was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the neck about 1:30 p.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The woman was wounded when a male fired shots at her in the 10200 block of South Normal, according to police. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The man was inside a building about 1:10 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Madison when someone started shooting from a sidewalk outside, according to police. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Police were speaking to a person of interest.

A man was in critical condition after he was shot in the back about 10:45 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. The 24-year-old was chased by two males in their 20s when one of them opened fire and shot him in the 6700 block of East End Avenue, according to police. The two males then left on foot southbound down East End Avenue. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Three men were wounded in shooting in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side. The three were standing on a sidewalk about 2:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Monroe Street when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in his back and a 29-year-old man was shot in his chest and groin. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 36-year-old man was shot in his legs and right arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The first shooting Saturday left a man grazed by a bullet in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 1:20 a.m., a 55-year-old man was a passenger in a parked vehicle when someone in a passing black car shot him in the 2800 block of North Lamon Avenue, police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to his back.