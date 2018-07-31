1 killed, 15 wounded in shootings Monday

One person was killed and 15 others were wounded between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday in shootings across the city.

The day’s only fatal shooting was sparked by an argument in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Two men were arguing with another person about 8:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Forrestville when the person pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

Omar Norwood, 35, was shot in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was taken to the same hospital where he was in serious condition, police said. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 10:07 p.m. in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

A 26-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 300 block of East 76th Street when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, grazing him in the back, according to police.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene, but was in good condition, police said.

About a half-hour before, a 65-year-old man was shot by an attempted robber in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was walking about 9:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Van Buren when another male walked up and announced a robbery, according to police. The would-be robber then shot the man in the back when he tried to run away.

The man took himself to Loretto Hospital and was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

None of the man’s property was stolen during the attack, police said.

Four men were wounded in a drive-by shooting at 7:11 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men were standing on a corner in the 1200 block of South Avers when people inside a passing dark-colored vehicle opened fire, according to police.

A 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left hip, while a 30-year-old was struck in the left leg, police said. They were both taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Two 25-year-olds took themselves to the same hospital after being shot in the right shoulder and right leg, respectively, police said. Their conditions were also stabilized.

In the morning, a man and a teenage boy were shot and seriously wounded in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old man and the 17-year-old boy were walking west at 9:56 a.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street when another male walked up, pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left arm, police said. The boy was shot twice in the chest, once in the neck and once in the back. They were both taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue pants, police said. He ran away northbound on Prairie Avenue after the shooting.

About 2:40 a.m., three men were wounded in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Two men, ages 25 and 30, were standing on a corner in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when a vehicle with three people inside passed by and shots rang out, police said.

The 30-year-old was shot twice in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to his bicep. He was listed in serious condition at the same hospital.

A 49-year-old man was found inside a home with graze wounds to his head and hand, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a drive-by shooting left a teenage girl and a man wounded in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were sitting on a front porch in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue when a vehicle with three people passed by and shots rang out, according to police.

The girl was grazed in her leg, and the man was shot in his leg and grazed in the chest, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions had stabilized.

Another teenager was wounded in the day’s first shooting about 2:20 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 14-year-old boy was standing in a backyard in the 4400 block of Van Buren Street when three males approached him and one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded the boy’s valuables, police said.

The boy said he didn’t have anything, and the armed person opened fire, according to police. He was shot in both of his legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

On Sunday, two people were killed and 12 others were wounded in city shootings.