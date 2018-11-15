1 killed, 2 wounded by gunfire in 20-minute span Wednesday

One man was killed and another two were wounded in a 20-minute span between about 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in shootings on the South Side and West Side.

The most recent shooting left one man dead and another wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and his chest and a 34-year-old was shot in his hand about 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said.

The younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the death.

The 34-year-old was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

About 20 minutes earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was parking his car in an alley in the 9500 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

He was shot in his abdomen and refused medical attention when paramedics showed up, according to police.

On Tuesday, three people were shot, two fatally.