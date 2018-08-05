1 killed, 2 wounded in Bronzeville shooting: police

One person was killed and two others were wounded Sunday night in a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The three were standing in front of a home when a white vehicle pulled up and a passenger got out and fired shots about 7:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Dearborn, according to Chicago Police.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and buttocks. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two women, whose ages weren’t known, were shot in their legs and taken to hospitals where they were both in fair condition, police said.

The shooter got back into the vehicle, which drove off northbound on State Street.

Area Central detectives were investigating.