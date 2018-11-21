1 killed, 2 wounded — including CPD officer — in Chicago shootings Tuesday

At least four people were wounded — two fatally — Tuesday in citywide gun violence that included the second time a Chicago police officer was shot within 24 hours this week.

The CPD officer took a bullet to the vest in an exchange of gunfire that wounded another person Tuesday morning after a traffic stop in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Gresham District officers performed a traffic stop at 10:57 a.m. near 87th and Ashland, according to a statement from Chicago police. A male ran away from the stop on foot and officers chased him.

“During the foot pursuit an armed encountered ensued resulting in an exchange of gunfire where the officer was struck in his body armor and the offender was struck in the upper body,” police said in the statement.

The shooting happened near 87th and Paulina, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition was stabilized. He was expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the use of force by police and all officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.

Officials at St. Ethelreda School, 8734 S. Paulina, said the school was placed on lockdown shortly before 11 a.m.

The previous day, CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez was gunned down by an active shooter at Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville.

The rest of Tuesday’s shootings entailed two homicides. In the morning, a man was shot to death in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 8:32 a.m. found the 35-year-old with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of North Springfield, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Area Central detectives were investigating the homicide. No one was in custody.

Police originally reported that another man had been fatally shot about 3:20 p.m., but it was later determined that he suffered stab wounds, not gunshot wounds.

On Monday, six people died and two others were wounded in Chicago shootings.