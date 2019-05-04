1 killed, 3 wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago

At least four people were shot — one of them fatally — in gun violence incidents Friday within city limits.

The day’s fatal shooting happened in Humboldt Park during a possible robbery on the West Side.

About 8:15 p.m., officers saw someone shoot a 33-year-old man near the 3600 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. The man was hit in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers chased the gunman and discharged their firearms before he jumped into a waiting silver car and took off, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. It was unclear if the shooter had fired at the officers as a department spokesman had said earlier.

In non-fatal incidents, a 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Little Village on the Southwest Side. He was on a porch about 9:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Spaulding Avenue when a silver colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Another drive-by left a man suffering from injuries just a few minutes earlier in Englewood on the South Side.

About 9:08 p.m., the 38-year-old was in the 400 block of West 72nd Street when he was shot, police said. Someone in a vehicle pulled up and unleashed a hail of bullets at the man. He was hit in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Friday’s earliest shooting took place in Washington Park. A 23-year-old woman was inside her vehicle at a gas station about 2:49 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

Two males approached the vehicle from the back and opened fire, police said. The woman was grazed in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition was stabilized.

One person died and 4 others were hurt in shootings Thursday.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.