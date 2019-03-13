1 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shootings on Tuesday

At least four people were shot within city limits on Tuesday, including a man killed at a South Side McDonald’s restaurant.

The 27-year-old was fighting with a male and a female about 4:15 p.m. at the McDonalds in the 700 block of 47th Street when one of them shot him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he died about an hour later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

In nonfatal shootings on Tuesday, three people were wounded in two separate incidents in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 3:50 p.m., a 45-year-old man was standing in the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street when another male walked up and fired at him, grazing his left leg, police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

In the second incident, a man and woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Gresham. They were standing on a corner about 5:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina when people fired shots from a Nissan, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was struck in the chest and rushed to Christ Medial Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in his foot. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Only one person was reported shot on Monday.